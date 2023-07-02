Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff spotted first time together since ‘breakup’

Rumoured ex-couple and actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani made a public appearance together for the first time since their alleged breakup. The duo recently also flew together from Mumbai to Delhi on the same flight. They arrived together at the event in the capital city on Saturday. In several videos, that emerged online, Tiger Shroff and Disha sat next to each other and also shared conversations. (Also Read | Exclusive! Splitsville for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani?)

Tiger and Disha arrive at event together

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at a Delhi event.

In a video, Tiger arrived at the Delhi event with Disha walking behind him as the security persons made way for them. However, they posed separately for the paparazzi. While Tiger gave poses for the camera, Disha waited and when he walked away, she posed for the lens. For the event, Tiger wore a black T-shirt, matching pants and shoes. Disha opted for a cropped purple top, white pants and sneakers. Both of them wore dark sunglasses.

Disha and Tiger sat together

After reaching the event, Disha and Tiger sat next to each other. Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff sat next to Disha while their mother Ayesha Shroff sat behind the actor. In several pictures, Disha and Krishna Shroff laughed and gave different expressions as they posed for the camera. Krishna was seen in an all-black outfit. Several people sat with them including Danny Dangzogpa's son Ringzing Dangzogpa. In a video, Disha was seen turning back and talking with Tiger. They were seen leaving the event separately.

Disha and Tiger flew to Delhi on same aircraft

Earlier, a fan page posted a video on Twitter featuring Disha and Tiger. In the clip, the duo along with Ringzing sat inside an aircraft. The video, recorded by Disha, showed Ringzing sitting opposite her while Tiger sat next to him. While Disha made goofy poses, Ringzing smiled in the clip. However, Tiger looked away from the camera even though Disha tried to capture his reaction.

Fans react to videos and pictures

Reacting to the clips, a fan wrote, "They are not together bro now. Even on the plane, Tiger was not looking at her directly." A comment read, "Very nice video of the two of you looking, quite lovely I might add." "Lovely couple Tiger and Disha. Jaldi shadi karo (Get married soon)," said another fan. A Twitter user said, "She is trying to be friendly, he is just showing attitude." A person asked, "Does this mean they are back together?"

Disha and Tiger dated for a long time

Last month, on Disha's birthday, Tiger penned a note for her. On Instagram Stories, he shared a throwback picture and wrote, "Only the best times ahead! Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday @dishapatani." On Tiger's birthday in March, Disha shared a picture of the actor and captioned it, "Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b'day tiggy." Tiger was rumoured to be dating Disha for a long time. The couple was well-known for their Sunday lunch dates at restaurants and were frequently sighted together. Although they never officially confirmed their relationship, rumours also suggested that they've broken up now.

Disha and Tiger's upcoming projects

Tiger will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, with Akshay Kumar. The action thriller also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. He will also be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller Ganpath Part 1, opposite Kriti Sanon.

Disha is all set to collaborate with Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is tentatively titled Suriya 42. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

