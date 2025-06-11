Search Search
Divya Dutta reveals why she doesn't want to get married despite ‘a lot' of male attention: ‘I think I’m overqualified’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Riya Sharma
Jun 11, 2025 03:08 PM IST

Divya Dutta shared about her choice to remain unmarried, prioritising self-love and meaningful connections. 

Among Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, who have chosen to remain unmarried, is actor Divya Dutta. In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Divya opened up about her decision not to marry and shared her wish to have a meaningful companionship instead. (Also Read: Divya Dutta says ‘don’t forget her hits' as she defends ‘incredible actor’ Rashmika Mandanna amid criticism for Chhaava)

Divya Dutta shared her views on marriage.

Divya Dutta on not getting married

Talking about her views on marriage, Divya said, “If you find a good partner, it's great to be married. If not, life moves on beautifully. It's better to nurture yourself than stay in a dysfunctional marriage. Rather than lowering yourself in a relationship, it's better to love yourself. There’s a lot of male attention coming my way and I enjoy that, but a relationship should happen when you connect. You feel that the person can hold your hand. If that isn’t there, I have many lovely friends around me, and I am there for myself.”

She further expressed that she doesn't want to get married and said, “I don’t want to get married, but I would love to have a companion with whom I can travel. And if not, then I’m still happy. You know, my best friend sent me a quote — a person asks, ‘Why are you single? You are beautiful, attractive, caring,’ and I say, ‘I think I’m overqualified.’ There comes a time when you look for completeness outside, which is not necessary. It’s not necessary that you’ll only be complete when a good partner enters your life. I used to have that misconception. I used to wear my heart on my sleeve — but not anymore.”

Divya Dutta’s recent and upcoming films

Divya was last seen in the film Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film featured Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale. The film was a massive success, earning 807.88 crore worldwide, and is now available to stream on Netflix.

She will next be seen in Nastik, co-starring Arjun Rampal. Directed by Shailesh Verma, the film also features Ihana Dhillon and Harshaali Malhotra. The release date is yet to be announced.

