Do whatever fascinates you but with sincerity: Gulshan Grover’s advice to

After having worked in the Indian film industry for several decades, veteran actor Gulshan Grover is now looking forward to the debut of his son Sanjay Grover, whose first film as a producer will be released soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the young Grover gears up for the big project, Gulshan shares the advice he has given to him. “Do whatever fascinates you but with tremendous amount of sincerity. That’s what I have told him. Rest, he is doing everything well. For his very first film, he has managed to get a director like Tarsem Singh on board. That is huge.”

Tarsem Singh, Grover shares is a well-recognised and talented personality, who has worked with actors like Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Deep Forest, Enrique Iglesias and has given hits such as The Cell, The Fall, Immortals, Mirror Mirror among others. “Sanjay has known him for many years and hence brought him to India to shoot the project as a large part of the film is set in our country. Several of my industry friends including Anil kapoor, Jackie Shroff have congratulated him for that. In fact, Chunky Pandey went on to say that this is the biggest Hollywood-Bollywood collaboration ever and that Sanjay has done a fabulous job in putting it together,” says Gulshan as he shares his joy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a proud father, Gulshan how more than him motivating his son, it’s the other way around. “I send all my looks (before the shoot) to him. He is very particular about what I do and how I look on screen. After my make-up and hair is done for my character, pictures and sent to him and we then discuss about it. He always keeps saying that you are such a good actor, and you have worked across the globe. So, whatever you do has to be different. Whenever possible, I take his point of view as he belongs to this new ...young generation,” he tells us.

But more than the young point of view, it’s about the “experience” and “exposure” Sanjay holds, Gulshan specifies. “His experience of making films in Hollywood as well as watching world cinema - German, French, American, Korean is fabulous. Jitna wo dekhta hai, utna mujhe dekhne me 10 saal lag jaaenge. So his experience and exposure to not just the most talked about projects but also the hidden gems, helps me get a certain kind of vision, which I do not possess,” he shares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Has Sanjay thought of casting you in his project? “He knows every big shot back there and has also helped me a lot in building Hollywood connections. In fact, I have been offered a series in LA, which I am still considering. But he has not thought of casting me in his projects yet (laughs),” he wraps up.

.