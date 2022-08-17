Dobaaraa celeb reviews: Kubbra Sait, Elli Avram, Ridhi Dogra blown away by story, call Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘mad film’

A special screening of Anurag Kashyap's upcoming mystery drama, Dobaaraa, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, the film revolves around Taapsee's quest to save a young boy, who communicates with her through a television set. All from Kubbra Sait to Elli Avram have praised the film on social media. Also read: Dobaaraa trailer: Taapsee Pannu leads Anurag Kashyap's trippy, time travel movie

Actor Elli Avram said she was tripping over the story and wondered if this could happen in real life. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Really enjoyed this one!!! Perfect film to watch during this rainy season too. You'll understand what I mean as you'll see the film. Best part is that I am still tripping on the story as I'm going to sleep. What if this can happen or has. Hehe."

Elli Avram and Ridhi Dogra praised Dobaaraa.

Actor Ridhi Dogra also shared her reaction to the film on Instagram Stories. She wrote, "For the love of 90's nostalgia. Please do yourselves a favour and watch Dobaaraa. Its entertaining, light yet engaging, exciting, tickles your brain cells, and makes you curious."

Actor Kubbra Sait could not stop praising the film on Twitter. She gave a shoutout to the film's team, especially writer Nihit Bhave for the story. She wrote, “Dobaaraa is a mad, mad, maddddd film. It’s crazy and it drew me into 1996, in the moment… jolted me into 2021… and blew me away with a gripping storyline and the performances. A film that kept me on the edge of my seat till the last moment.”

Sharing a word of appreciation for Anurag Kashyap, Kubbra further wrote, "It’s no secret the love we all abundantly feel for @anuragkashyap72 it’s amazing to see this man create the magic he believes in. In ‘his’ universe the men do strange things like picking stones from rice, and it’s funny to see them harrowed… a welcome change."

“@taapsee @pavailkgulati #HimanshiChoudhry #VidusshiMehra #Aryan #RahulBhatt are pitch perfect… through all ages. Please watch this thriller… at all cost. It deserves a big screen viewing. Also, if you miss a frame, you miss the film," she added in another tweet.

Giving a shoutout to the film's writer, she wrote, “Oh also another thing… in a culture where we keep questioning the merit of writers… this film would be nothing without the persistence, patience and kindness of @misterbistar Dobaaraa is a writers baby. Congratulations, I’m delighted for you… also… what a cameo cutie!" She also congratulated Ekta Kapoor, the film's producer, for ‘spearheading this madness’.

Kubbra Sait and Mushtaq Shiekh also shared their reaction on Dobaaraa on Twitter.

Film writer Mushtaq Shiekh wrote about the film, "We all love a surprising tale that keeps us glued to our seats! The dynamic duo @EktaaRKapoor and @anuragkashyap72 craft a very engaging thriller. Super performances by @taapsee @pavailkgulati @itsRahulBhat make Dobaaraa an absolute 'mast' watch. Don’t miss it!!"

