Doctor G advance booking: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees day one sales of 50 lakh, exhibitors feel film may open well

Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Doctor G hits the theatres on October 14. The mid-size film is not hoping to compete with some recent blockbusters but merely have a decent opening and build on word of mouth. This has been the case with most Ayushmann films in the past. Till Thursday afternoon, the film had sold tickets worth ₹50 lakh for its opening day with the figure predicted to inch closer to the ₹75-80 lakh by the end of the day. This gives hope of the film getting a decent first day at the box office. Also read: Rakul Preet Singh ‘guarantees’ fans can watch Doctor G with family

Doctor G is a social comedy directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. The film revolves around the only male doctor in a gynecology department and is right down Ayushmann’s alley as it is a comedy entertainer about a subject considered taboo.

As per industry sources, the advance booking figures for day one for Doctor G crossed ₹50 lakh by Thursday afternoon. They may not touch the one-crore mark. Trade analysts estimate that the film may have a good opening on day one but struggle to reach the benchmark set by some of Ayushmann’s pre-pandemic hits like Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl, which earned between ₹7-10 crore on day one. But given that film has an A certificate and is aimed at youth, not family audience, it is still good signs for the film.

Doctor G may still put up a decent number. Beyond that, positive reviews and a good word of mouth could set it up for a healthy weekend and solid lifetime gross. Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, says, “We have seen audiences enjoy themselves tremendously and laugh out loud during the trailer playouts in theatres and there is a certain affinity towards an Ayushmann Khurrana film. Looking at how the advance bookings have opened up with decent numbers, as compared to other mid-budget films, we are hopeful that he is back with a bang, paving way for other such high-concept films as well”

Exhibitors are hopeful that the film will break the jinx for mid-size Hindi films that has persisted for a year. Most Hindi films that have succeeded at the box office (with the notable exception of The Kashmir Files) have been large-scale films. Devang Sampat, CEO Cinepolis, says, “We have received tremendous response from Doctor G trailer and hope that this film would change the fate of mid-size film, which has been impacted in recent Covid times. The advance booking numbers that we are seeing currently has been a positive step towards that direction.”

