‘Don’t have kids, just have dogs': Shefali Shah shares an advice on marriage and children for young women

Actor Shefali Shah recently shared her unfiltered views on marriage, relationships and having children during a candid conversation. Speaking about the pressures surrounding marriage and parenthood, the actor advised young people not to rush into major life decisions before truly understanding themselves. She also joked that instead of having children, people should “have dogs”, adding that dogs offer the purest form of unconditional love.

Shefali Shah says have dogs instead of kids

Shefali Shah gives advice on marriage and kids to young girls.

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In a chat with Lilly Singh, Shefali spoke openly about relationships and advised young girls not to get married too early in life. She said, “Don't do it when you are a child, for god's sake. You don't even know if you like your elbow or your a**. So calm down. You’ve got to meet people and get to know them before you make that ultimate choice. I keep saying this, if you don't believe in the institution of marriage, trust me, it's a lot of work, please don't do it. It's not fair to step back. Be old enough to figure that out.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor stressed that marriage should not be treated casually and people should only commit when they are emotionally mature and fully sure about what they want from life and relationships. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor stressed that marriage should not be treated casually and people should only commit when they are emotionally mature and fully sure about what they want from life and relationships. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the conversation, Lilly revealed that she is 37 years old and still unmarried. Reacting to it, Shefali said, “Can I say something? I am going to get so badly trolled. Don't have children, have dogs. Just get dogs.” She further agreed that dogs are the only form of “unconditional love” in a human being’s life. About Shefali Shah’s personal life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the conversation, Lilly revealed that she is 37 years old and still unmarried. Reacting to it, Shefali said, “Can I say something? I am going to get so badly trolled. Don't have children, have dogs. Just get dogs.” She further agreed that dogs are the only form of “unconditional love” in a human being’s life. About Shefali Shah’s personal life {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shefali was earlier married to television actor Harsh Chhaya. However, the couple separated after four years of marriage. Later, in 2000, Shefali tied the knot with filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah in a private wedding ceremony. The couple have two sons, Aryaman and Maurya. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shefali was earlier married to television actor Harsh Chhaya. However, the couple separated after four years of marriage. Later, in 2000, Shefali tied the knot with filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah in a private wedding ceremony. The couple have two sons, Aryaman and Maurya. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from being an actor and mother, Shefali is also known for her love for animals. She has two Siberian Huskies named Ash and Simba and often shares adorable pictures and videos with them on Instagram. In one of her earlier posts, the actor had revealed that her pets shower her with hugs and kisses whenever she returns home after work.

Shefali Shah’s recent work

Shefali was last seen in Delhi Crime season 3. Directed by Tanuj Chopra, the show also starred Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sayani Gupta and Mita Vashisht in key roles. The series follows DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, played by Shefali, as she returns to Delhi to investigate a major case involving missing girls. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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