Double XL trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi challenge 'normal' standards set for women in rib-tickling manner. Watch

The official trailer of Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming comedy Double XL was released on Wednesday afternoon. The film is a light-hearted take on two plus-sized womens dealing with the perceptions about weight and body image in the society. The film is described as “a story of friendship and dreams filled with masti”. Also read: Double XL teaser: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi poke fun at boys' double standards on body types

The trailer opens with Huma, dressed in a pink gown at what seems to be a fancy gala as she is approached by a suave-looking Shikhar Dhawan, who asks her for a dance. But soon, she realises it was all a dream as she is rudely woken up by her angry mother. The small town girl dreams of moving to Delhi to become a sports presenter but is told she is probably ‘too healthy’ for it. At the other end is Sonakshi, a fashion designer, who discovers she is being cheated on by her boyfriend.

At this low point in their lives, the two meet, as they are crying in a washroom (cliche much?). The two then decide to take things in their own hands and move to London, deciding to challenge the standard of ‘normal’ set by the world for people.

The trailer received positive reactions from fans with many applauding the chemistry of the two leads. “I'm excited to see them both together,” wrote one fan. Others praised the novel concept of the film. One viewer commented, “The concept looks superb. The movie has to be interesting.”

Apart from Sonakshi and Huma, the film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, and has a cameo by cricketer Shikhar Dhwan in his film debut. A few days ago, a picture of Shikhar and Huma from the film surfaced online. Many fans also expressed excitement about seeing him on the big screen. How many people are excited to see Shikhar Dhawan's performance in this movie”, read one comment.

Both Sonakshi and Huma gained considerable weight for the film. In an interview with India Today earlier this year, Zaheer had said, “Sonakashi and Huma did their diet as they were supposed to put on weight. They put on 15-20 kg for the film. So they were just eating and eating. It was basically action, cut and burger lao (bring food). That's all I remember from the shoot.”

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz. It is scheduled to be released on October 14.

