Dr Arora- Gupt Rog Visheshagya trailer: Kumud Mishra is a calm and composed sexologist dealing with crazy patients

The first trailer of Imtiaz Ali's latest production, Dr Arora Gupt Rog Visheshagya is out and Kumud Mishra plays the titular role of Dr Arora who runs a sex clinic. Produced by Imtiaz Ali's A Window Seat Films, in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment, Dr. Arora will begin streaming on SonyLIV from July 22. (Also read| Saas Bahu Aur Achaar Pvt Ltd: Amruta Subhash's mom-in-law is her cheerleader)

The trailer opens in Dr Arora's clinic as one of his patients pulls out a gun when questioned about his identity. The patient is scared of letting his secret out. A surprisingly calm and composed Dr Arora assures him that he will be cured soon, and the patient lowers his gun.

A montage then gives a glimpse of men braving lonely lives, because they fail to “perform” in the bed. We also get to see a few consultations that expose the hesitation and apprehensions that people often struggle through while addressing the issue of sexual health. We get to see the loving wife being disappointed in bed, and the one who visits the doctor with her mom.

The trailer offers potential material for fun revelations, and commentary on how the typical small town, middle class society deals with the issue. Whether the show realises the potential, will be clear on July 22 when it releases online.

Created by Imtiaz Ali, the show is directed by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar. It features Gaurav Parajuli, Ajitesh Gupta, Vidya Malavade, Sandeepa Dhar, and Shekhar Suman in important roles. Vivek Mushran will also be seen in the show.

In a press statement, Imtiaz Ali shared what inspired him to make the show. “Dr Arora, Gupt Rog Visheshagya angle, would never be made if there wasn’t the great Indian Railways taking me from Jamshedpur to Delhi and back to the heartland of India several times a year. I realised that the most advertised product or service in those areas was that of local sex doctors."

He added, “It intrigued me no end and I sat endlessly at the window seat of those trains wondering what it would be inside the clinics of such doctors, what would it be to have those ailments and live in these small north Indian towns. All the intrigue, social awkwardness and humour I have imagined over the years travelling through those towns has been poured into the forthcoming Dr Arora. Special mention to SonyLIV for lapping up this story right at the onset and raising it with love.”

The filmmaker also said, "It was the extraordinary talent and effort of the two wonderful directors Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar that could turn this contemporary fantasy into a show of a flavour that I have not experienced either in my work or in other contemporary film or series. I am very eager to see the audience reaction to this one.”

Actor Kumud also said, “Dr. Arora is a refreshing take on an important issue that demands more and more conversations around it, as that is the only way it can be normalized. The concept is very different from everything that I have done so far.”

