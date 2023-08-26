Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer sees good opening, earns 9.7 cr

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, had a good opening at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly ₹10 crore on Friday. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also stars Ananya Panday. (Also Read | Dream Girl 2 movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana is the best thing in this messy, massy comedy of errors)

Dream Girl 2 box office collection

Ayushmann Khuranna stars in Dream Girl 2.

Dream Girl 2 earned ₹9.70 crore nett in India on its first day as per early estimates, according to Sacnilk.com. The first film, Dream Girl had opened at ₹10.05 crore nett. Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019.

Dream Girl 2 review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "One thing that remains a delight throughout is Ayushmann Khurrana — whether as Karam or Pooja — he's too good to be true. In his portions as Pooja, and thankfully there's a lot of them, he is just stunning. From his body language, makeup to dance moves and his ability to talk in a feminine voice, he just leaves you charmed. I'm glad he never makes crossdressing vulgar barring a few scenes that were written in a shoddy manner, yet performed decently. It might not be among his best works, but is definitely challenging by all means."

About Dream Girl 2

In Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann is seen as Karamveer aka Karam disguised as Pooja. Ananya plays his love interest. This is the first time Ayushmann is working with Ananya. Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz are also seen in the film. It has been produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film hit the theatres on August 25.

Ayushmann on Dream Girl 2

Recently, Ayushmann told reporters that his respect for women has grown after playing a female character in Dream Girl 2. To play a character who dresses as a woman, he said he had to put on heavy make-up and wear bulky lehengas and a wig in summer.

"I had to shave two or three times a day, otherwise my face would get red. The beard used to grow. It was all very difficult," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

