Drishyam 2 box office day 4 collection: Ajay Devgn's film passes Monday test, crosses 76 crore

Drishyam 2 has fared very well on its first Monday with the collections in double digits. With collection of ₹11.87 on Monday, the film now stands at ₹76 crore. Starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Saurabh Shukla, the film has been directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Sharing the day-wise collections of the film on Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Drishyam2 continues its victorious run… Trends exceptionally well on Day 4 [Mon]… Hits double digits... Crosses ₹ 75 cr… Racing towards ₹ 100 cr… #D2 is not slowing down soon… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr. Total: ₹ 76.01 cr. #India biz."

He added in another tweet, “#Drishyam2 at *national chains*… *Day 4* biz #PVR: 2.65 cr #INOX: 2.15 cr #Cinepolis: 1.13 cr Total: ₹ 5.93 cr Note: very strong hold on crucial Monday… Evening and night shows witnessed super growth.”

The first part was directed by Nishikant Kamat who died of liver cirrhosis in 2020. Taking up the responsibility of Drishyam 2, director Abhishek Pathak told PTI in an interview that the team spent months on the screenplay that would cater to a larger audience. He collaborated with Aamil Keeyan Khan for the screenplay. "We wanted someone who can understand what I want to achieve with this film. Writing is the most important thing and we need to spend the most amount of time on it. Once writing was done, we discussed with the team including DOP about the treatment, mood and energy of the shot,” he said.

It is a remake of 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, featuring Mohanlal in the lead role, and the sequel to 2015 film Drishyam. Abhishek said "people will find something new in the Hindi version".

