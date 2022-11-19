Drishyam 2 box office day 1 collection: Ajay Devgn film beats Ram Setu, has second biggest opening for Bollywood in 2022

Actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu's latest release Drishyam 2 saw the second biggest opening for Bollywood in 2022. Released on Friday, Drishyam 2 earned ₹15.38 crore on day one of its release at the domestic box office. Drishyam 2 has also beaten Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu with its opening day collection. (Also Read | Drishyam 2 review: Ajay Devgn-starrer surprises you with intelligent twists in a masala thriller)

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran. Drishyam 2 showcases the mysterious story of Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) and his family. In the film, Tabu reprised her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police. The film released on November 18.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film. He tweeted, "Drishyam 2 REJUVENATES the industry that was going through a turbulent phase after a string of failures… Takes a FLYING START on Day 1 – SECOND BIGGEST START of 2022 [outright Hindi films] * ₹50 crore plus weekend on the cards. Friday ₹15.38 crore. India biz (business)."

Ajay's character, Vijay, in the hit 2015 film Drishyam made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay reprised his role to continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time. The first part, Drishyam, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "While Drishyam 2 justifies the seven years leap with story moving forward, characters ageing, it seems certain things didn't change one bit. For instance, I expected Martin's canteen to at least get a makeover in all these years and be a slightly posh cafeteria. Another thing I found unsettling is how the biggest of departments like Forensics still don't have CCTVs installed. Imagine, even Vijay now has access to multiple CCTV footage inside his theatre office and on road outside the police station."

