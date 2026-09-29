Drishyam 3 advance booking crosses 10 crore three days before release; Ajay Devgn film on course for a record start

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam saga is set to come to an end with its third instalment, Drishyam: The Conclusion. The film arrives in theatres on October 2, a date with great significance to the franchise. Given the success of the previous two films, Drishyam The Conclusion was always expected to do well at the box office. But if early advance-booking trends are any indication, the film seems on course for a record-breaking start.

Drishyam 3 advance bookings

Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar in a still from Drishyam The Conclusion.

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The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, five days before the film hits the screens. In the two days since, the film has shown great pace at the ticket window, selling 1.6 lakh tickets on its opening day alone and adding over a lakh on day 2 (Saturday). Overall, in just 48 hours, Drishyam 3 has sold over 4 lakh tickets across India for its opening weekend. According to trade estimates, the film minted over ₹10 crore gross in advance bookings by Tuesday morning (September 29).

The first-day advance booking leads the momentum, with gross sales already at ₹6.65 crore. With three full days to go, it has already surpassed the final advance booking figures of Drishyam 2 ( ₹5.09 crore). If the momentum continues, which is likely, Drishyam The Conclusion could very well register one of the best advance booking collections for a Bollywood film this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2.

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Drishyam 3 on course for a record start

{{^usCountry}} Even before Drishyam The Conclusion had sold a single ticket, trade was bullish about its prospects at the box office. Drishyam 2 had opened at ₹15 crore net four years ago. Early estimates indicated a ₹25-30-crore start for the third part. But with advance bookings accelerating to a record pace, most trade insiders are revising their estimates upwards. Some even predict that Drishyam 3 could rival War and Pathaan in opening-day numbers, crossing the ₹45-crore mark. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even before Drishyam The Conclusion had sold a single ticket, trade was bullish about its prospects at the box office. Drishyam 2 had opened at ₹15 crore net four years ago. Early estimates indicated a ₹25-30-crore start for the third part. But with advance bookings accelerating to a record pace, most trade insiders are revising their estimates upwards. Some even predict that Drishyam 3 could rival War and Pathaan in opening-day numbers, crossing the ₹45-crore mark. {{/usCountry}}

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All about Drishyam The Conclusion

Officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third part of the franchise brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Saurabh Shukla. Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion is a fresh story that deviates from the Malayalam franchise's third part. The film releases in theatres on October 2, 2026.