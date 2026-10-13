Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12: Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller jumps 36% on second Tuesday after major Monday crash, crosses 323 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12: Drishyam: The Conclusion has shown signs of recovery at the box office after a sharp dip on its second Monday. The Ajay Devgn starrer released in theatres on October 2 and became his strong opening day in his career. The second Tuesday is witnessing a good jump after it dipped massively on second Monday.

Drishyam 3 box office collection by 10 PM

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12: After Monday crash, Ajay Devgn’s film sees a Tuesday turnaround.

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected ₹8.61 crore on day 12 across 14,832 shows, marking an increase of 36% over Monday’s ₹6.25 crore. The second Tuesday's growth offers a positive sign as it continues its theatrical run. After collecting ₹22.50 crore on its second Sunday, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion saw its earnings fall by 72.22% on Monday, bringing in ₹6.25 crore. However, Tuesday brought a change in the trend.

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Drishyam 3: The Conclusion had a strong first week at the domestic box office, collecting ₹245.50 crore. In its second week, the net collection has reached ₹323.86 crore.

Can Drishyam 3 reach the ₹ 350 crore mark?

Deep Dive How much did Drishyam 3 earn on its second Tuesday? Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected ₹8.61 crore on its second Tuesday across 14,832 shows, a 36% increase from Monday’s ₹6.25 crore. Its India net collection reached ₹323.86 crore. What is Drishyam 3’s worldwide box office collection? The film’s worldwide gross collection reached ₹489.74 crore, bringing it close to the ₹500-crore mark. Its India gross was ₹378.24 crore and overseas gross was ₹111.50 crore as of the reported Monday figures. Can Drishyam 3 reach ₹350 crore in India net collections? The film had collected ₹323.86 crore in India net by its second Tuesday. The article says sustained collections will be needed for it to reach ₹350 crore.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion brings Vijay Salgaonkar's story towards its final chapter, with the character once again facing the consequences of his past and mounting pressure from the law. The film's opening-day collection of ₹62 crore and opening weekend total of ₹176.50 crore gave it a strong start at the box office.

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{{^usCountry}} Its Tuesday growth is encouraging after Monday's decline, but sustained collections will be needed for it to reach the ₹350 crore mark in India net earnings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its Tuesday growth is encouraging after Monday's decline, but sustained collections will be needed for it to reach the ₹350 crore mark in India net earnings. {{/usCountry}}

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About Drishyam The Conclusion

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran and Prakash Raj. Released in theatres on October 2, 2026, the film brings the popular crime thriller franchise to its concluding chapter. Drishyam The Conclusion is backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, with Abhishek Pathak returning to direct the third instalment. He has also co-written the film with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak are producing the film.

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Recently, Mohanlal, who plays Georgekutty in the original Malayalam Drishyam franchise, watched the Hindi film and shared his appreciation for how the story has been wrapped up. The film took a different route from the Malayalam version, and the veteran actor's response is a significant moment for the team. Sharing a video, Mohanlal said, “I watched Drishyam The Conclusion and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought much loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done.”