Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn film remains steady despite midweek drop, collects 230 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6: Drishyam 3, with Ajay Devgn returning as Vijay Salgaonkar, registered a mammoth opening weekend upon release on October 2. The thriller directed by Abhishek Pathak crossed ₹100 crore in two days. As the week began, the film showed great momentum too. Let's take a look at how the film is performing midweek.

Drishyam 3 midweek report card

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn’s biggest opener now eyes Drishyam 2's lifetime record.

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Last Friday, Drishyam 3 delivered a record opening for Ajay Devgn. The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, and the film went on to collect ₹27 crore before its release. By the end of the day, the film went on to collect ₹66.75 crore net across India. This is the third biggest opening by a Hindi film ever and the biggest in Ajay Devgn’s career.

While it dipped on Saturday, bringing in ₹53.50 crore, the film recovered on Sunday, bringing in ₹61 crore. In its first weekend, Drishyam 3 has outpaced the collections of films such as War and Tiger 3, beating the lifetime of Awarapan 2. As per the latest update from Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has collected ₹12.96 crore on Wednesday. Although it is the lowest single-day haul for the film, it has still earned in double digits, showing a remarkable hold for a weekday. This takes its total net collection to ₹229.96 crore by 10 pm.

About Drishyam 3

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{{^usCountry}} Drishyam 3 is co-written, produced, and directed by Abhishek Pathak. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18. It is a sequel to the 2022 film Drishyam 2. Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav star in the film, which features an ending different from the Malayalam counterpart directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal. Drishyam 3 is currently one of the highest-grossing films of 2026, and it has received a good response since its release. It now has Mirzapur, Hanuman Ansh, Border 2 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge to contend with. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drishyam 3 is co-written, produced, and directed by Abhishek Pathak. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18. It is a sequel to the 2022 film Drishyam 2. Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav star in the film, which features an ending different from the Malayalam counterpart directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal. Drishyam 3 is currently one of the highest-grossing films of 2026, and it has received a good response since its release. It now has Mirzapur, Hanuman Ansh, Border 2 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge to contend with. {{/usCountry}}

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In an interview with Free Press Journal, Drishyam 3 writer Aamil Keeyan Khan revealed Abhishek ran the production with the same caution that Vijay Salgaonkar would have used while covering his tracks. "Abhishek basically ran the production like Vijay Salgaonkar would," he said. “The climax wasn't given to a large part of the crew. People got information on a need-to-know basis. Sometimes a department only knew what it needed to execute a scene, not necessarily why it was executing it. A lot of actors and crew from the film, and my own friends and relatives, tried to bribe me for the ending. But like Gaitonde, I remained honest and loyal to the producers”.