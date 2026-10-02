Drishyam 3 release review highlights: Ajay Devgn-starrer opens strong, outpaces Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in record run

By Abhimanyu Mathur
Oct 2, 2026, 12:24:32 IST

Drishyam 3 release review highlights: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam saga is coming to an end with Drishyam The Conclusion, the final film in the franchise, releasing this Gandhi Jayanti

Drishyam 3 release review live updates: Ajay Devgn stars in this thriller.
Drishyam 3 release review live updates: Ajay Devgn stars in this thriller.

Drishyam 3 release review highlights: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam saga is set to come to an end with its third instalment, Drishyam: The Conclusion. The film has arrived in theatres on October 2 with trade predicting a record-breaking start...Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 2 Oct 2026, 12:24:31 PM IST

    Drishyam 3 movie review live: Box office update

    Drishyam The Conclusion mints over 18 crore net by noon on its opening day.

  • 2 Oct 2026, 11:42:21 AM IST

    Drishyam 3 movie review live: 4th highest advance booking ever

  • 2 Oct 2026, 11:23:33 AM IST

    Drishyam 3 movie review live: Film outpacing SRK's Pathaan

    By 11 AM, Drishyam 3 was selling 68K tickets per hour on BookMyShow. This is the fourth-highest peak for an Indian film on the platform, behind only Dhurandhar 2, Jawan, and Animal, and ahead of Pathaan.

  • 2 Oct 2026, 11:07:19 AM IST

    Drishyam 3 movie review live: Kamlesh Sawant gets love from fans

  • 2 Oct 2026, 10:58:05 AM IST

    Drishyam 3 movie review live: Film starts strong

    Drishyam 3 registered 36% occupancy in its morning shows, minting almost 8 crore by 10 AM itself

  • 2 Oct 2026, 10:35:20 AM IST

    Drishyam 3 movie review live: Ajay Devgn approached Mohanlal

  • 2 Oct 2026, 10:30:30 AM IST

    Drishyam 3 movie review live: Fans want no spoilers

    Many tweets emerged on X on Friday morning urging viewers to not spoil Drishyam The Conclusion for them before they watch it later in the weekend.

  • 2 Oct 2026, 10:06:38 AM IST

    Drishyam 3 movie review live: ‘Better than part 2’

  • 2 Oct 2026, 09:52:14 AM IST

    Drishyam 3 movie review live: Different story from Malayalam version

    Director Abhishek Pathak told HT: “The moment Drishyam 2 released, I was sure I wanted to do this differently. I did not want to do a remake because it takes away from your craft. This film is written by me, so it can’t have the tag of a remake.”

  • 2 Oct 2026, 09:41:01 AM IST

    Drishyam 3 movie review live: Record-breaking ticket-booking pace

    On the morning of its theatrical release, Drishyam The Conclusion is setting a record-breaking pace of ticket sales, selling almost 40k tickets per hour on BookMyShow, as of 9.30 AM

  • 2 Oct 2026, 09:37:47 AM IST

    Drishyam 3 movie review live: Director on ending Vijay's journey

    Director Abhishek Pathak told HT in an interview prior to the film's release: “I think this film has been written really well. I am not bragging here, but we have put our life and soul into this. I don’t want to bring money conversations into this film. This film deserves a good closure, and part 3 will be that for everyone.”

  • 2 Oct 2026, 09:25:40 AM IST

    Drishyam 3 movie review live: Read HT's 3-star review

    HT's review of the film reads: “Drishyam: The Conclusion has enough drama and nostalgia to keep the fans engaged. But for a franchise that built its reputation on making the impossible seem plausible, this one asks us to take a few too many things at face value. It has the ingredients of a satisfying finale, just not the trick to pull it off.” Read the full review here

  • 2 Oct 2026, 09:19:44 AM IST

    Drishyam 3 movie review live: Box office prediction

    Drishyam The Conclusion is eyeing a 50-crore start at the Indian box office, which would put it in an elite list alongside all-time blockbusters such as Dhurandhar 2, Animal, Jawan, and Pathaan.

  • 2 Oct 2026, 09:09:14 AM IST

    Drishyam 3 movie review live: Bumper advance booking

    Drishyam The Conclusion sold over 13 lakh tickets for its opening weekend in advance booking, amassing close to 50 crore. Of this, a staggering 27 crore was for the opening day itself.

  • 2 Oct 2026, 08:59:18 AM IST

    Drishyam 3 movie review live: Vijay Salgaonkar is back

    Drishyam The Conclusion has released in theatres nationwide after heavy advance bookings and anticipation of a bumper opening day.

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