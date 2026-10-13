Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn film nears 500 crore, collects 490 crore despite drop

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3: The Conclusion began its box-office journey on a strong note. After two money-spinning weeks, the film witnessed a steep drop of almost 72% on its second Monday. However, despite the decline, the thriller continued to hold its ground, with its worldwide collection inching closer to the coveted ₹500-crore mark.

Drishyam 3 worldwide collection

Ajay Devgn's film Drishyam 3 is set to cross ₹500 crore mark. (HT_PRINT)

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The Ajay Devgn film earned ₹245.50 crore during the first week of its release. On its second Friday, it collected around ₹14 crore before witnessing a significant jump over the weekend, earning ₹26.50 crore on Saturday and ₹22.50 crore on Sunday. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion saw a sharp decline on Monday, collecting a net of ₹6.25 crore across 13,605 shows.

This took the film’s total India net collection to ₹315.25 crore, while its India gross collection reached ₹378.24 crore. The film collected ₹2.50 crore overseas on Monday, taking its total overseas gross to ₹111.50 crore. This pushed its worldwide gross collection to ₹489.74 crore.

Mohanlal praises Drishyam 3

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Deep Dive What is Drishyam 3: The Conclusion’s worldwide box office collection? The film has collected ₹489.74 crore worldwide, including ₹378.24 crore in India gross and ₹111.50 crore overseas gross. How much did Drishyam 3 earn on its second Monday after the box office drop? It collected ₹6.25 crore net in India on its second Monday, a drop of almost 72% from the previous day. Has Drishyam 3 become Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing film? Yes. With a worldwide collection of ₹489.74 crore, it surpassed Singham Again and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to become the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career.

{{^usCountry}} Comparisons between the Ajay Devgn-starrer and the Malayalam version of Drishyam, led by Mohanlal, have been a talking point since the Hindi film’s release. Many Malayalam fans have lauded the Ajay Devgn-starrer, some even calling it better than the Mohanlal's film. Recently, Mohanlal shared a video praising Ajay’s film. Ajay reposted the video and thanked the veteran actor for his review. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comparisons between the Ajay Devgn-starrer and the Malayalam version of Drishyam, led by Mohanlal, have been a talking point since the Hindi film’s release. Many Malayalam fans have lauded the Ajay Devgn-starrer, some even calling it better than the Mohanlal's film. Recently, Mohanlal shared a video praising Ajay’s film. Ajay reposted the video and thanked the veteran actor for his review. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the video, Mohanlal said, “I watched Drishyam The Conclusion and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought much loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done.”

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Drishyam 3 has also become the biggest film of Ajay Devgn’s career. After recording the biggest opening of his career, the film has minted ₹489.74 crore worldwide, surpassing his previous biggest hits, Singham Again (approximately ₹372.5 crore) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (approximately ₹368.75 crore), to become his highest-grossing film ever.

About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, a family man whose efforts to protect his loved ones have kept him one step ahead of the police. The final chapter follows the Salgaonkar family as their past resurfaces and new evidence threatens to expose the truth.

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The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Prakash Raj. It was released in theatres on October 2, 2026.