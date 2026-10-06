Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn's film crosses 300 crore mark despite drop

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 has broken several box-office records since its release on Friday. After a record-breaking opening and a money-minting weekend, the film slowed down a bit on Monday. However, that did not stop it from crossing an important milestone in its worldwide collection.

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection

Drishyam 3 has crossed ₹300 crore mark.

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The Ajay Devgn-starrer earned ₹21 crore on Monday in India. This was an almost 65% drop from the film's Sunday collection of ₹61 crore. By the end of Monday, the film's total India net collection stood at ₹197.50 crore, with its India gross reaching ₹237 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹5 crore, pushing its worldwide gross collection to ₹303 crore.

Drishyam 3 started its box-office journey on Friday, earning ₹62 crore, becoming the biggest opener of Ajay Devgn's career and the third-highest opening recorded by a Hindi film after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film also surpassed the opening collections of blockbusters such as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Animal, Dhurandhar and more.

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Deep Dive What were the opening day earnings for Drishyam 3? Drishyam 3 earned ₹62 crore on its opening day, making it the biggest opener of Ajay Devgn's career. Why did Drishyam 3 experience a drop in box office collections on Monday? Like most films, Drishyam 3 saw a typical drop in collections on Monday, with earnings decreasing by almost 65% to ₹21 crore. How much did Drishyam 3 collect worldwide during its first weekend? Drishyam 3's worldwide gross collection during its first weekend reached ₹303 crore.

{{^usCountry}} The film continued its momentum over the weekend, earning ₹53.50 crore on Saturday and ₹61 crore on Sunday. Like most films, it saw a fall in collections on Monday, but this did not stop it from crossing the ₹300 crore mark worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film continued its momentum over the weekend, earning ₹53.50 crore on Saturday and ₹61 crore on Sunday. Like most films, it saw a fall in collections on Monday, but this did not stop it from crossing the ₹300 crore mark worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

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'Wrote well over 100 drafts'

Drishyam 3 is being lauded by fans for its writing, with many praising the writers for giving the beloved franchise a fitting ending. Recently, while speaking to the Free Press Journal, screenwriter Aamil Keeyan Khan spoke about writing over 100 drafts of the film to get its ending right.

He said, "It was an enormous mountain to climb. You have a beloved franchise, a family that the audiences have lived with for years, and the legacy of two hugely loved films sitting on your shoulders. And most importantly, how do you surprise an audience for the third time? There was the challenge of writing an original screenplay while retaining the DNA of Drishyam. It still had to have humour, family, emotion, drama and thrills without any one ingredient swallowing the others. It was a very, very thin tightrope. Thankfully, none of us looked down."

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All about Drishyam: The Conclusion

The third part of the franchise stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. The film also features new entrants Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. It is directed by Abhishek Pathak.