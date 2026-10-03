Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film mints almost 100 crore in a day; beats Rajinikanth's Jailer, Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn has set the box office ablaze with the best start of his career in Drishyam: The Conclusion. The third part of the Drishyam franchise released in theatres on Friday to almost universally positive reviews and audience reactions. The box office receipts were also highly positive, setting new records in the domestic market and performing well internationally.

Drishyam 3 box office update

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar in a still from Drishyam The Conclusion.

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The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, five days before the film hits the screens. The film registered the fourth-highest advance-booking collection for an opening day by a Hindi film. The overall advance booking for the film by release day exceeded ₹50 crore. This converted into a strong opening day. In India, Drishyam The Conclusion earned a staggering ₹66.75 crore net ( ₹80.10 crore gross) on its opening day. This is the biggest opening in Ajay Devgn’s career, and the third-biggest for any Hindi film, after only Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Overseas, Drishyam 3 did not have the same kind of craze and fervour, but it still performed better than most of Ajay Devgn's films. According to trade sources, Drishyam The Conclusion earned over $1.5 million outside India on its release day. This takes the film’s global haul to a neat ₹95 crore on its opening day, just shy of the ₹100-crore mark. So far, only five Hindi films have earned over ₹100 crore on their opening day. Drishyam 3 missed out on entering this elite club, but still managed the sixth-biggest opening in Bollywood history and the 21st-biggest overall among all Indian films.

Drishyam 3 beats pan-India biggies

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{{^usCountry}} Drishyam 3’s mind-blowing start has put many pan-India films in the shade. The ₹95-crore gross it earned on its opening day is more than the openings received by some big-budget spectacles, including Rajinikanth’s Jailer ( ₹91 crore), Ram Charan’s Peddi ( ₹94 crore), Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 ( ₹93 crore) and Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 ( ₹88 crore). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drishyam 3’s mind-blowing start has put many pan-India films in the shade. The ₹95-crore gross it earned on its opening day is more than the openings received by some big-budget spectacles, including Rajinikanth’s Jailer ( ₹91 crore), Ram Charan’s Peddi ( ₹94 crore), Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 ( ₹93 crore) and Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 ( ₹88 crore). {{/usCountry}}

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Among Hindi films, Drishyam 3’s opening is smaller than only a select few: Dhurandhar 2 ( ₹205 crore), Jawan ( ₹129 crore), Adipurush ( ₹127 crore), Animal ( ₹116 crore), and Jawan ( ₹104 crore).

All about Drishyam The Conclusion

The third part of the franchise brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Saurabh Shukla. Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film released in theatres on October 2, a date quite significant for the franchise.