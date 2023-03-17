Drishyam actor Ishita Dutta confirms pregnancy, shows baby bump for first time

Ishita Dutta, who was last seen in Drishyam 2, has confirmed that she is expecting her first baby with her husband-actor Vatsal Sheth. Recently, Ishita was spotted at the Mumbai airport where she showed her baby bump for the first time. Several pictures and videos of the actor have emerged online. (Also Read | Ishita Dutta on pregnancy rumours after ad with Vatsal Sheth confuses fans)

Drishyam actor Ishita Dutta is expecting her first child.

In a video shared on Instagram, Ishita was seen entering the airport terminal. She smiled and posed for the paparazzi before flying out of the city. For her travel, Ishita wore a brown coloured outfit and also carried a black bag. The couple is yet to announce the news officially.

Ishita married her boyfriend Vatsal on November 28, 2017. Last year, speaking with Times of India, Ishita had said, "With Vatsal, it was definitely not love at first sight. We were just friends. I liked him as a person when we first met. That is how our relationship as friends grew. We kept in touch with each other even after our show got over. Soon we realised that we sort of liked each other. That was a very simple love story, nothing different or unique. Within six months, we got married. I cannot pinpoint when the love exactly blossomed between us. I think it was a gradual process."

She had also added, "The moment was when he asked me if I wanted to get married to him. Honestly, we had never discussed where our relationship was headed or what was going to happen. We had just started dating. He popped the question to me very early in our relationship. I hadn’t even given a proper thought to it. I was actually in shock when he asked. I took a moment to answer and that was the moment when I realised I wanted to spend the rest of my life with him."

Ishita was seen in Drishyam 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, was one of the highest-grossing Hindi titles of 2022 amassing over ₹300 crore at the box office. Drishyam 2 is a sequel to Ajay's 2015 crime thriller Drishyam. Drishyam 2 also starred Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Akshaye Khanna.

