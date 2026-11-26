Sita Ramam, Lucky Baskhar, Mahanati, Bangalore Days and Charlie are among the films that have earned Dulquer Salmaan a loyal fan following. However, the actor recently spoke about how he views stardom and why he does not consider himself a major commercial hero. He also compared himself to Salman Khan and spoke about the Bollywood superstar's immense commercial pull.
Dulquer lauds Salman Khan's commercial pull
Speaking to Galatta Plus, Dulquer spoke about his father and Malayalam superstar Mammootty's ability to move effortlessly between commercial films and content-driven projects. He admitted that his father's career serves as an example of how an actor can excel across different genres. However, he confessed that commercial cinema is something he finds intimidating and that conquering it would be a "big mountain" for him to climb.
'I don't think I am enough to make a film bankable'
Dulquer also spoke about Salman's commercial pull and how the superstar's presence alone is enough to draw audiences to theatres. He said, "His films will open big and will have a long run. He has that kind of following. That is a very rare case achieved over many years and decades of work."
Speaking about himself in that context, he said, "If I ever attempt something of a budget in some way, in my head I am also thinking this should land safe for my producers and stuff. I don't think I am enough to make a film bankable. I think it needs more, including substance and some amount of 'truth or honesty.'"{{/usCountry}}
Speaking about himself in that context, he said, "If I ever attempt something of a budget in some way, in my head I am also thinking this should land safe for my producers and stuff. I don't think I am enough to make a film bankable. I think it needs more, including substance and some amount of 'truth or honesty.'"{{/usCountry}}
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Dulquer Salmaan's box-office performance
Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer's 2024 release, remains the highest-grossing film of his career as a lead actor. The film earned ₹113.64 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. His second-highest grosser is Sita Ramam, which released in 2022 and collected ₹94.28 crore worldwide. Dulquer has also starred in Hindi films such as Karwaan and The Zoya Factor, although neither emerged as a major box-office success.
While Dulquer has spoken about not considering himself a major commercial star, he struck gold producer. He backed Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which became a massive box-office success, collecting around ₹301 crore worldwide. The film became the first Malayalam film to cross the ₹300-crore mark globally and emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time before being surpassed by Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (2026).
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.
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