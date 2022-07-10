Eid-al-Adha 2022: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Emraan Hashmi, Sidharth Malhotra, Huma Qureshi share Eid Mubarak greetings

Bollywood celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Richa Chadha, Sidharth Malhotra, Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi, and Anupam Kher took to their social media handles as they wished their fans on Eid. Sunday marked Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest festivals celebrated by Muslims all over the world. Many celebs shared their wishes in heartfelt social media posts on the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2022. While Madhuri and Sidharth wrote, ‘Eid Mubarak (happy Eid)’, actor Aamir Khan’s team tweeted, “Wishing everyone good health, peace and happiness.” Read more: Eid-ul-Adha 2022 wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi also shared his wishes on Twitter. He wrote, “Eid Mubarak to all! May the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Adha spread the spirit of togetherness, foster harmony, peace and happiness for all.” Actor Anupam Kher tweeted in Hindi, “My best wishes for all of you on Eid-al-Adha.” His wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher, shared the same Eid-al-Adha wishes as Anupam on her social media handles.

Madhuri Dixit, Kirron Kher, Emraan Hashmi shared Eid-al-Adha 2022 wishes on Instagram.

Richa also took to Twitter to share her Eid-al-Adha greetings. “Eid Mubarak to all! May there be joy and peace in your lives! And blessings,” the actor tweeted. Sidharth shared a photo of himself dressed in a grey kurta set to mark Eid-al-Adha as he wished his fans ‘Eid Mubarak’ on Instagram Stories. Madhuri too shared her wishes on Instagram Stories with a sweet note that read, “Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May your celebration be joyous and memorable.” Actors Emraan Hashmi and Esha Deol too shared their wishes on Instagram Stories and Twitter, respectively.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan’s team also shared Eid-al-Adha 2022 greetings.

Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakra Eid, Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah – the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. Sanjay Dutt wished his fans ‘love, laughter and happiness’ on Eid al-Adha. He tweeted, “Here’s wishing this auspicious occasion be full of love, laughter and happiness! Eid Mubarak to one and all.” Actor Huma Qureshi also shared a special message to mark the festival. Her tweet read, “May allah grant everyone… Sabr (perseverance). Shukr (gratitude). Sukoon (peace). Eid Mubarak.”

