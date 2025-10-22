Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 1: Harshvardhan Rane gets surprise 8.50 crore start; beats Dhadak 2

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 1: Most people in Hindi film trade assumed that Diwali 2025 would be all about Thamma at the box office. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-led horror comedy did get a running start at the ticket window, but the romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat sprung up a good surprise on the day too. The Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa-starrer had a solid start at the box office, netting ₹8.50 crore Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 1: The romantic drama stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office update

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned ₹8.50 crore net domestically on Tuesday, the day of its release, according to Sacnilk. The trade tracker had earlier reported strong showing for the film in tier-2 centres, saying that at one point in time, a double digit opening ( ₹10+ crore) looked likely for the film. However, in the end, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat settled for a ₹8.50 crore start. This is a good number for the film, which does not boast of any big names and had to fight Thamma for screens nationwide.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to secure one of the biggest openings for a romantic drama in 2025, behind only Saiyaara’s record-breaking ₹20.50 crore start. It has managed to beat Dhadak 2 ( ₹4 crore) and Metro In Dino ( ₹3 crore) quite convincingly.

All about Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, alongside Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. Originally announced as Deewaniyat, the film was retitled to its current title in May this year. The film's promotions saw a unique campaign with the lead actor Harshvardhan Rane selling tickets at the box office himself, pasting stickers and bills across Mumbai asking audience to watch the film in theatres.