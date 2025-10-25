Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 4: Harshvardhan Rane film turns profit in 4 days despite Thamma clash

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 4: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has turned out to be a surprise success at the box office. The romantic drama started on a strong note upon its release on Diwali, and since then, it has not only avoided any big drop in collections but also set itself up for a good lifetime haul. On Friday, its 4th day in theatres, the film managed to recover its budget just through its domestic collections alone Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 4: The romantic drama stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office update

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had earned ₹22.75 crore net in India in its first three days. On no day did the film register a drop of more than 15% despite the Diwali holiday being a single-day event. On Friday, the trend continued as the film made ₹5.5 crore, a mere 8% dip in collections from Thursday. This has now taken its four-day domestic collections to ₹28.25 crore net. The number might not seem astronomical, but it is more than impressive as the film has a modest budget of only ₹25 crore. This means that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has recovered its budget and turned a profit in just 4 days. Given the positive word of mouth, the film is expected to see an uptick in collections over Saturday and Sunday, which will make sure it’s a hit at the box office.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat clashed at the box office with Maddock Films’ horror comedy Thamma. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the film is made on a much larger budget than Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and is also limited to fewer screens. Despite that, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to punch above its weight and make sure it wins the battle.

All about Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stars Harshvardhan and Sonam in the lead roles, along with Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. The film’s box office success comes despite receiving mixed to negative reviews from critics. It has also received flak on social media for alleged misogyny and glorifying toxic masculinity.