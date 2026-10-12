Ektaa Kapoor announces The Dirty Picture 2, 15 years after Vidya Balan’s National Award-winning performance: ‘There is a story to tell’

Vidya Balan won her first National Film Award for her iconic performance in Ektaa Kapoor's The Dirty Picture. Fifteen years after the film's theatrical release, Ektaa has now announced its sequel. However, she has not revealed any details about the film, including its central character, cast or release date.

Ektaa Kapoor announces The Dirty Picture 2

Vidya Balan won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in The Dirty Picture.

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Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Ektaa shared that she had been considering a sequel for some time but decided to move ahead only after finding a story she wanted to tell audiences.

"One very big film I'm making is The Dirty Picture 2. I'm planning it after 15 years. This time, I believe there is a story I want to tell. The Dirty Picture was about Silk Smitha. It was about a woman who was condemned for standing up against her sexuality. Ab sexuality is about your choice. I never saw her as a victim. I saw her as someone who celebrated her sexuality, and the film did so well," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Ektaa added that, like the original, The Dirty Picture 2 would also revolve around one person's story. However, she did not reveal whose life would be at the centre of the sequel. Vidya Balan on The Dirty Picture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ektaa added that, like the original, The Dirty Picture 2 would also revolve around one person's story. However, she did not reveal whose life would be at the centre of the sequel. Vidya Balan on The Dirty Picture {{/usCountry}}

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Vidya won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in The Dirty Picture. In 2012, the actor spoke about her experience of making the film and the memories she cherished from the project.

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She said, “I just knew one thing we all were trying to make a good film as long as you know that nothing is in your control. I was saying to Milan (Luthria- director) that the film has released two months back and now I want to watch the film again. We have such wonderful memories with this film I would be glad to watch this film on DVD.”

"I think the biggest award was The Dirty Picture. I got an opportunity to play Silk and to work with this team is the biggest award. Everybody have loved this film and we are grateful for that," she added.

About The Dirty Picture

Directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, The Dirty Picture was released in 2011. Inspired by the life of South Indian actor Silk Smitha, the film starred Vidya Balan in the lead role, alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi and Tusshar Kapoor. The film explored the entertainment industry's treatment of women, sexuality and the price of fame.