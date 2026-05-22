Emotional Ram Gopal Varma says he ‘hates' Michael Jackson after watching his biopic: ‘He betrayed my fantasy’

Late legendary pop singer Michael Jackson’s biopic Michael has received immense praise from audiences worldwide despite mixed reviews from critics. Several Indian celebrities, including Farah Khan and Anupam Kher, have also appreciated the film. However, for filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, the film reopened painful memories associated with the late pop icon’s death.

Ram Gopal Varma recalls memories of listening to Michael Jackson's song

Ram Gopal Varma explains why he hates Michael Jackson.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Friday, RGV took to Instagram and shared an emotional note after watching the film. He wrote, “I HATE MICHAEL. After watching Michael, my memory went back to that horrible day — June 25, 2009 — when I slept late with the television still murmuring like a ghost in the darkness of my room. As I groggily woke up in the morning, my eyes went to the screen to see those terrible white letters against black: ‘Michael Jackson is Dead.’ For several long seconds, I thought this must be a nightmare. Why the hell would I even dream something so horrible? But the banner on the TV stayed, and the news ticker kept crawling.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The filmmaker added that he kept switching channels, only to realise that the “impossible” had actually happened. He then recalled the first time he encountered Michael Jackson’s music during his engineering college days in Vijayawada. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The filmmaker added that he kept switching channels, only to realise that the “impossible” had actually happened. He then recalled the first time he encountered Michael Jackson’s music during his engineering college days in Vijayawada. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Back in my engineering college days in Vijayawada, on January 2, 1984, a friend dragged me into a dingy video parlour, insisting I had to see something. The lights went off, and then Thriller hit me like a punch in the gut. It was not just a song or a dance. It was an invasion. My eyes, conditioned by a lifetime of mediocrity, were violently pried open. The production, the choreography, the seamless ecstasy blended into one divine entity… and at the centre of that storm was him, Michael Jackson,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Back in my engineering college days in Vijayawada, on January 2, 1984, a friend dragged me into a dingy video parlour, insisting I had to see something. The lights went off, and then Thriller hit me like a punch in the gut. It was not just a song or a dance. It was an invasion. My eyes, conditioned by a lifetime of mediocrity, were violently pried open. The production, the choreography, the seamless ecstasy blended into one divine entity… and at the centre of that storm was him, Michael Jackson,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Praising the late singer further, RGV said, “He didn’t move like a human being. He glided, exploded, floated and commanded the screen like a supernatural entity that had entered a human body for a few minutes of absolute dominance. I walked out of that parlour in a complete daze, my heart racing and my mind reeling. This cannot be a real person. He has to be God, or at least a fantasy sculpted by the gods to bless us mortals on Earth.”

He went on to mention some of Michael Jackson’s most iconic songs, including Beat It, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal, Black or White, Remember the Time and Bad, adding that every work by Jackson felt like “a brand-new testament”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

RGV further shared that discussions around song picturisation throughout his career, whether with his own team or other directors , often circled back to Michael Jackson’s music videos. According to him, Jackson’s work became an “unreachable benchmark” and a constant source of inspiration and humility for filmmakers.

Ram Gopal Varma reveals why he hates Michael Jackson

The filmmaker added that it was not just Michael’s dance moves or voice that fascinated him, but also his aura. Describing the late singer as a “gravitational force”, RGV said that the controversies and scandals surrounding Jackson never affected his admiration for him. “They were background noise. What he gave my senses and soul far outweighed anything a human court or a tabloid magazine could ever throw at him,” he wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Explaining the reason behind saying he “hated” Michael Jackson, RGV clarified that it came from an emotional place. “I hate Michael Jackson for dying. I hate him for proving that even he was human. I hate that he too needed oxygen and blood like the rest of us. I hate that his heart could stop beating too. He backstabbed me. He betrayed my fantasy. He left heaven and became mortal,” he added.

Concluding the note, RGV wrote, “I hate you, Michael, for turning my dream into a nightmare. And I love you. I love you more than I can express in words. Wherever you are now, in whatever dimension, I am sure you are moonwalking across galaxies, creating space storms with a brilliance even the stars cannot contain. And I will carry that daze you gave me in that Vijayawada video parlour till I die.”

About Michael

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The musical biographical drama, directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, follows the early life of Michael Jackson. The late singer’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, essays his role in the film and has received critical acclaim for his performance.

The supporting cast includes Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo, among others. The biopic has grossed over $700 million worldwide.

The film’s success has also sparked renewed interest in Michael Jackson’s music among younger audiences. While Billie Jean currently tops the Billboard Global 200 chart, several of his other iconic tracks have also climbed the rankings once again.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON