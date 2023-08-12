Esha Deol hosts special screening of Gadar 2, poses with brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol. Watch

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has opened to a thunderous response at the domestic box office since its release on Friday. It seems that Esha Deol is in the mood for celebration she organized a special screening for Gadar 2 on Saturday and was seen with both her half-brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol, as spotted by the paparazzo. Although, Dharmendra was not in attendance. (Also read: Gadar 2 box office day 1 collection: Sunny Deol film has spectacular opening, mints ₹40 crore)

Esha at Gadar 2 screening

Esha Deol poses with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol ahead of the special screening of Gadar 2.

In a video that was taken by a noted paparazzo account and shared on Instagram, Esha Deol was spotted posing for the media with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol together. The special screening was hosted by Esha for family and close friends. For the occasion, Esha was seen in an all-black ensemble. Twinning with her was Bobby Deol in a black tee and blue jeans, while Sunny opted for a mustard coloured kurta, white pyjamas and a black hat. The three of them smiled for the cameras and then went inside the hall. Dharmendra was not spotted at the screening.

Earlier too, Esha had extended her support for Sunny's film ahead of its release. Esha had taken to her Instagram Stories to share the trailer for Gadar 2. Although Esha did not add any words of praise from her side, she added a bunch of emoticons, including applause, and congratulations, along with a red heart. She then tagged Sunny in the caption.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 film Gadar Ek Prem Katha. Sunny and Ameesha Patel reprise their role of Tara Singh and Sakeena. Anil's son Utkasrh Sharma also reprised his role as Jeete in the film. As per Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹40 crore nett India on its first day, according to the early estimates.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "While Gadar narrated the love story of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakina (Ameesha Patel), Gadar 2 is a tale of hatred between India and Pakistan that refuses to die down, told from the lens of a father's bond with his son. As the fear of war looms large, Lieutenant Colonel Devendra Rawat from Punjab (Gaurav Chopra) asks Tara for his help to deploy his trucks and send immediate ammunition at the border to help Indian soldiers. Fighting the enemies, Tara disappears along with six Indian soldiers. It's later revealed that they are held captive by Pakistan Major General Hamid Iqbal (Manish Wadhwa), who wants to avenge the death of 40 members of his battalion that Tara had slaughtered during the climax sequence of Gadar."

