Esha Deol: Today, there’s much more to being an actor than just being on set and doing the scenes

Esha Deol might have started her film career as an actor only in 2002, with the film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, but her association began with the industry right from her birth. The daughter of yesteryear stars Hema Malini and Dharmendra, the actor sure knows how everything works here. And that’s exactly why she is aware of whatever changes have taken place, in all these years.

“I think it has definitely grown and changed in many ways, especially with the whole digital space coming in, and corporates getting into a lot of things,” says the 39-year-old, who will be seen next in the web show Rudra with Ajay Devgn.

Even the whole experience of being an actor, Deol feels, is very different in today’s times. “Now, there are workshops before the shoot begins along with readings of the scripts. There is so much more to an actor that can go into the work than just being on set and getting the scenes, and saying, ‘Chalo karo yeh scene’. There is a lot more involvement that they allow us as actors today,” she explains.

Deol also starred in and produced Ek Duaa, a short film. And, she believes the situation today is better for female actors. “That’s the reason I’m resuming work,” she continues, “The roles coming my way are giving me that incentive to say a yes to them. It is very nice stuff, I would like to perform those characters. Having said that, even in the 1980s, when my mom was working, she did some really good female centric films, like Seeta Aur Geeta. Now, it is different with the whole OTT space coming in, giving more variety for actors,” she reasons.

In fact, even the shelf life notion, that male actors can play lead roles well into their 50s, while female actors stop getting lead roles after a certain age, has went for a toss. Deol says, “That has changed for sure, as viewers we could sense that change a while ago, which is great.”