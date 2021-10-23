Esha Deol: When my mum, Hema Malini, comes home, my daughters ask her about Covid-19 report

Actor Esha Deol Takhtani is back to work, and intends to make a proper comeback to showbiz. After working in the short film Ek Duaa, Esha is gearing p for the web show Rudra opposite Ajay Devgn.

While she is comfortable venturing out to work, she makes it a point to follow the Covid-19 safety protocols.

“I am fully vaccinated and I am very cautious, whether at home or outside. I make sure I am following all Covid-19 norms. I am the kind of person who overdoes it, which is why some of my family members get annoyed and say ‘chill out’. But one should keep getting tested, sanitise, and have a bath after getting back home. You have got to function like that,” says the 39-year-old.

With two young daughters at home — Radhya (3) and Miraya (2), doesn’t Deol develop cold feet sometimes? She reveals her daughters are more careful than her.

“It is all my training. When my mother (actor Hema Malini) travels and comes back, they ask her ‘nani, wear your mask. Did you do your test? Where is your report?’ Mom was shocked! But they understand and know there is Covid, they cannot go out much. I have kept them busy with online classes, play time. They are still small and don’t have a social circle so to say.”

It is only now that life seems to be getting back on track and Esha chooses to look at it in a positive way. “For all of us to be in a situation like this, it is up to us to take it. I think so far, we have managed. Though some people did get Covid, but even in those times it was like you are getting to spend so much time together at home. We all turned cooks, painters, and what not. In fact, I feel a lot of us flourished. People have just looked at moving on with life in a different way and adapting,” she wraps up.