EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to join Dostana 2 star cast on Karan Johar’s request, claim sources

Ever since the news of Kartik Aaryan’s ouster from Dostana 2 due to ‘creative differences’ surfaced, speculations are on about who would replace him and would be roped in as the new lead in the film.

And now, HT City has exclusively learnt from sources that actor Akshay Kumar has been requested by Dharma Productions to join the cast of Dostana 2 and save them from this “tricky situation” since they do not have a lead at present.

The source tells us, “(Filmmaker) Karan Johar has personally requested Akshay to come on board Dostana 2 and help him out, as lots of money has already been invested in the shoot of the film. So, in all likelihood, Akshay will join the cast.”

A romantic comedy, Dostana 2 that also stars Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Laksh Lalwani is about a brother and sister duo falling for the same guy. It is touted to be a sequel to the 2008 hit film Dostana that starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra.

The source further adds that with the new developments in the cast, “Karan is even ready to make changes to the script — which was earlier written keeping Kartik in mind — so that it fits Akshay’s character.”

There is no confirmation or official statement from the production house or the actor yet at the time of publishing this story. Akshay has earlier worked with Dharma Productions in Kesari and Good Newwz (both 2019).