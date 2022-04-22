Exclusive! Amit Sadh’s ladylove revealed; actor dating Vivien Monory

Love is in the air for actor Amit Sadh. We have exclusively learnt that he is seeing British actor Vivien Monory. Ostensibly, the two met in the UK when the Kai Po Che (2013) and Breathe: Into the Shadows actor was there for a trip last year. A source close to the two confirms the same.

“Sadh and Monory started dating almost seven months ago. They’re quite serious about each other. However, given how both are extremely private, they don’t wish to make it official and go public,” the source adds, “They meet often, with Sadh travelling [to] countries for his lady love. Monory also visited India and explored the country with him. The couple went on a trip in November last year. Sadh also travelled to celebrate Monory’s 26th birthday in February.” Monory, who has been a part of actor Liam Neeson’s Ordinary Love (2019), is also a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete. Apparently, the lovebirds share an interest in bikes. “Both of them are adrenaline junkies,” the source shares.

Ask Sadh, 38, about his relationship and he sticks to a “no comments” stance. We couldn’t reach Monory for a comment.

