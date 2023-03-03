EXCLUSIVE| Amitabh Bachchan’s Cheeni Kum co-star Swini Khara on getting engaged: It’s an arranged match

Prepare to feel really old. Remember that cute child actor who starred in Cheeni Kum with Amitabh Bachchan? That kid in the show Baa, Bahu Aur Baby? Yes, that little girl, Swini Khara, is all of 24 now, and engaged to be married!

Her pictures went viral on social media on Wednesday. Talking to us, she says it is an arranged match. “I met Urvish (Desai) a few months ago, my parents had been searching. When I met him, everything was great, we clicked as we are very similar in nature. We spoke for a few months, but it wasn’t a very typical arranged marriage process. We decided to take the leap only after we got to know each other well. He is a gem of a person and been absolutely amazing,” she gushes. The wedding is set for later this year. “We want a winter wedding, but the dates aren’t finalised yet,” she adds.

Khara was last seen in the 2016 film MS Dhoni- The Untold Story, and had taken a big break from acting both before and after that. She is currently working at a law firm, “I was abroad for an exchange programme, after studying law in Hyderabad for four years. I came back in 2021. I left acting because you know how important class ten is in India, you have to pay a lot of attention to your studies. I was a very studious child, and good in studies. Acting requires dedication, and I wanted to study further. Being a full time actor and managing studies as a child was easy, but as you move ahead, it becomes different.”

Khara is still offered films and shows, but she is “happy” switching her career to law. “As much as I miss acting, I am really happy with the transition. I do get offers all the time, I did read a few scripts here and there, but for some reason, didn’t end up doing them. Earlier, it was university which I wanted to give priority to. Now I am working in a law firm. I have moved on slightly from acting. But if I do come across interesting scripts, I will try if I can go ahead with it,” she ends.