Exclusive! Is something brewing between Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain?

Actors Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain could be more than just co-stars. If the latest buzz is to be believed, Sarbh and Hussain are the newest lovebirds of tinsel town.

An insider from the industry shares, “The two have been going out quite often, of late. Jim was last known to be dating a lawyer. But that was three to four months back. Now he is often seen with Zoya. It’s new, but the two are not shying away from holding hands at parties and social gatherings. Clearly, something is brewing between them.” Both the actors are known for keeping their dating lives incredibly discreet. However, the insider adds, “They might come out in the open about [their relationship].”

From what we have gathered, although Sarbh, 34, and Hussain, 31, first shared the screen three years ago in singer Prateek Kuhad’s Cold/Mess music video, they started going out as recently as the beginning of this year.

Hussain and Sarbh refused to comment on their equation, despite repeated attempts. They were last seen in another music video by Kuhad titled, Into the Night in 2019.