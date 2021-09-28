EXCLUSIVE: OTT might be the choice to release Atrangi Re, says Akshay Kumar

Over the weekend, soon after the news of theatres reopening in Maharashtra came out, five of Akshay Kumar’s films — Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, RakshaBandhan and Ram Setu — announced their date for a theatrical release, alongside several other big films that were pending for release.

But what left many wondering is why there was no update on Atrangi Re, shooting for which is almost complete and the film is ready to release. And now, in an exclusive chat with HT City, the actor tells us that the team is considering a direct-to-OTT release.

“To be honest, I haven’t yet included Atrangi Re in the list because we are still mulling over whether it should be a theatrical film or an OTT release. And OTT may simply be the medium of choice for Atrangi Re, as it looks right now.,”confirms Kumar.

Talking more about this Aanand L Rai directorial project, which also stars actors Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, the 53-year-old adds, “Atrangi Re has a fantastic, never-heard-before subject and story line. For me and Anand Rai, it is critical that the most suited platform is chosen for the film.”

Stating that for him, “good content goes hand in hand with the platform”, Kumar asserts, “I am as much for OTT as for theatres. What’s best for the film should decide the medium of release.”

Well, let’s hope and wait for yet another announcement very soon.