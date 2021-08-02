Exclusive: Richa Chadha comes on board Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series

Richa Chadha’s numerous visits to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office were more than just a hint that the two are planning to collaborate on a new project. And now, our source tells us that the actor is finally on board his project, Heera Mandi, Bhansali’s debut web series. And these frequent visits by Chadha were meetings with the director for the same.

“The duo has had a series of meets we have heard. Recently, Richa was even spotted at Bhansali’s office. They make for a stellar combination, bringing together the best talent on and off screen together, making this proposition of them working together again exciting,” says our source.

The last time the two came together was for the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, where the actor played the role of Rasila.

Further spilling the beans on how Bhansali is going about the project, the source adds, “It will be helmed by Bhansali but there are other episodes also that will be directed by another filmmaker. Bhansali and Richa were a great working combo during Ram Leela and have been trying to work together on several occasions so it’s finally happening.”

The show will reportedly revolve around the life of sex workers, and rumours are rife that Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi too have been in talks for it.

Currently, lined up next for Chadha are Fukrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, and Bhansali is readying his film Gangubai Kathiawadi for a release, which has been stuck for a theatrical release for some time now.