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Exclusive| Saif Ali Khan on film on Tiger Pataudi: I'm too old to play him

Saif Ali Khan also shares his thoughts on directing a film

Updated on: Sep 13, 2026, 21:49:56 IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Exclusive| Saif Ali Khan on film on Tiger Pataudi: I'm too old to play him
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