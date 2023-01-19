Faadu actor Pavail Gulati feels online ratings of a show or film is not a matter of life and death

Pavail Gulati is basking in the success of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directed series Faadu (2022) after delivering incredible performances with Dobaaraa (2022) and Goodbye (2022). The 35-year-old, who has given 12 years to this industry, tells us that he is extremely choosy when it comes to picking roles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“What I look for in a character is so someone who is grey. Every protagonist or an antagonist should have something grey in them. It cannot be black and white. That is what excites me as it allows me to find more layers to the character,” says Gulati adding, “We are not perfect and we are not the worst of people. Everyone has their own vices and just to humanize the character, that is what I look for.”

Gulati’s Faadu got 8.0 ratings on IMDb but the actor feels it might be important to pull the audience but it does not affect him. He shares, “You have worked hard so it does feel nice and it is for the audience. If you want your work to reach out people and if you want them to enjoy it, of course it helps.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That being said, the actor adds, “It is not a matter of life and death. Aaj success hai, kal nahi hai, parso firse hoga. All the negatives and positives not have to be taken to heart. It feels amazing if people are loving the show (Faadu)- uske liye hi toh aap jeete ho.”

Ask if he ever gets scared no to a project might slow down his career, a confident Gulati tells us that he has never regretted over projects he did not sign or said no to adding that he has been through so much in 12 years of his journey that these things don’t affect him anymore.

Further expounding on the matter, the Thappad (2020) actor states, “I was the same when I had no work- jeb mai paise nahi the, dil mai Raja tha mai. If I do anything and everything then I am not building any credibility for myself. I do not want to present myself to the audience if I am terrible. You must believe in what you are doing. I earlier used to hesitate in saying no to filmmakers but you gradually realise honesty is the best policy. I now tell them the reason why I do not want to be part of a project. They do feel bad about it in the first place but they soon realise it was only meant for better. Bahut choti industry hai, sabko pata lag jaayega- it might hurt at the moment but honesty goes a long way.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gulati reveals to us he is not insecure with the rising number of shows on OTT and in fact, denies the competition saying, “I think the competition has decreased due to several OTT platforms coming in to the game. The number of actors might have increased but has the avenues which was not the case earlier. It has been a boon only.”