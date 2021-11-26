Family Man's Raj and DK attended Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's wedding with family. See their pics here

Raj and DK, of Family Man fame, have shared several unseen pictures from the wedding ceremonies of actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. Taking to Instagram, Raj and DK dropped the photos from the wedding day, reception, pyjama party, among other events.

In the pictures, apart from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Hansal Mehta, Krishna DK, Anuradha Sharma, Raj Nidimoru, his wife Shhyamali De were also seen. For their wedding, Patralekhaa wore a red saree, matching dupatta and traditional jewellery, while Rajkummar opted for white ethnic wear and a red turban.

For their reception, Patralekhaa dressed in a white-and-gold saree with a gold-and-green neckpiece. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and completed her look with a bindi and sindoor. Rajkummar dressed in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and a black bow tie.

For the pyjama party, Patralekhaa wore a glittery shirt with a red tube top and black trousers with sporty shoes. Rajkummar opted for a shining blue jacket and pants.

Sharing the post, Raj and DK captioned it, "Funnest wedding ever.. for the funnest couple! You guys are super special to us.. Tipu & Kusumbe! Thank you so much for the wonderful time!! God bless you both with a wonderful life together!"

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh on November 15. They had been dating each other for over a decade. They worked together in Patralekhaa's Bollywood debut film Citylights (2014).

Rajkummar has several films in the pipeline. Recently, Dharma Productions announced their upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar and Jahnvi Kapoor. The movie, a cricket drama, is scheduled to release in theatres on October 7, 2022. The actors previously worked together on horror-comedy Roohi.

He also has the upcoming suspense thriller HIT - The First Case with Sanya Malhotra. It will release in theatres on May 20, 2022. The film is a tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. The original Telugu film starred actors Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles.

Rajkummar also has Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on the Republic Day weekend, 2022, will now arrive in cinemas on February 4, 2022. Badhaai Do is a sequel of Badhaai Ho, which saw Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and late actor Surekha Sikri in the lead roles.