Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan if he's watched Lal Singh Chaddha, he reveals what Aamir Khan wants in exchange

Shah Rukh Khan came back to Twitter with his witty responses as he held an Ask Me Anything session for his fans on Wednesday evening. The AMA session came after the actor unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan earlier in the day. Shah Rukh told his fans that he will be holding a 10 minute AMA session to thank them for their response to the teaser. During the question-answer interaction, Shah Rukh was also asked if he has seen actor Aamir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha, to which he gave a hilarious response. Also Read: Pathaan teaser: SRK finally announces film, Deepika and John introduce him

A fan asked the actor, "Laal Singh Chaddha dekhi (Did you watch Laal Singh Chaddha)," referring to Aamir Khan's upcoming comedy-drama film. In response, Shah Rukh quipped, "Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha (Aamir asks me to show him Pathaan first)!!"

Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha!! #Pathaan https://t.co/dBWCqD7g05 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Aamir's Lal Singh Chaddha, which is scheduled for release on August 11 this year, is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. The Hollywood film starred Tom Hanks and was itself based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Apart from Aamir in the lead role, Lal Singh Chaddha will star Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. It will also reportedly have a cameo appearance from Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's Pathaan, which is all set to be released on January 25 next year, will mark his first film since his 2018 film Zero. Pathaan will star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While announcing the teaser on Twitter, Shah Rukh admitted that his fans will have to wait for his upcoming movie. "I know it's late... But remember the date... Pathaan time starts now," he wrote.

While concluding his AMA session, Shah Rukh joked that Yash Raj Films and the film's director Siddharth Anand are making him "work too much" for the action-thriller. "Thank you again for loving #Pathaan so much on behalf of everyone. Will see you soon. Love u all," he wrote.

