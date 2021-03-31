Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan the colour of his underwear during Twitter AMA session, this was his reply
Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan the colour of his underwear during Twitter AMA session, this was his reply

Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to host yet another 'AskSRK' session on Wednesday and like always, he had to field some really rude questions.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan was trending on Twitter on Wednesday when he started yet another one of his #AskSRK sessions. Fans from across the world shared their questions about his work, family and even seeking some sound advice. However, as always, there were still a few who simply wanted to be rude and get a reply from the actor.

One such Twitter user asked Shah Rukh, "Sir what's ur underwear color ??#AskSRK". Not one to get stumped by stupid questions, Shah Rukh replied, "I only do these #asksrk for such classy and educated questions."

A few people also asked him for a sequel to Jab Harry Met Sejal and other movies of his. He said, "Ha ha. Yahaan Twitter pe sab box office failures ka hi sequel kyon maang rahe hain??? (Why is everyone asking for sequels for box office failures?)"

Not just Shah Rukh's fans but also actor Richa Chadha could not help but ask Shah Rukh a question. "Saw that video of you and your lovely wife dancing on Holi...@iamsrk -thought we might make great friends, -we should have been in college together not a question, just expressing lurve #AskSRK," she asked. However, she doesn't seem to have gotten a reply from him.

A fan also asked Shah Rukh, "Sir, you once told on KwK that you have no friends and you don't know how to maintain friendships. Would you still say the same?" He replied, "Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain (No, my kids are my friends now)."

Shah Rukh has three children with his wife Gauri Khan. They have two sons--Aryan and Abram and daughter Suhana.

