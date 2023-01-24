Fans celebrate RRR's Oscar nomination, ask Vivek Agnihotri: 'Where is The Kashmir Files?'

Twitter is filled with congratulatory tweets for filmmaker SS Rajamouli as his fictional pre-Independence epic, RRR made history at the 95th Academy Awards. The Telugu film song Naatu Naatu fetched a nomination in the Best Song category. While many are celebrating India's entry to the Oscars, a few also tweeted asking filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri about his film, The Kashmir Files which is officially out of the race. Also read: RRR team reacts after Naatu Naatu bags Oscar nomination for Best Original Song

One Twitter user wrote, “#Oscars2023 better open with #NaatuNaatu performance. Congratulations to the @RRRMovie team. Historic.” “Sunna tha Kashmir files jaa raha tha Oscar mei (I heard The Kashmir Files was nominated for Oscars),” added another one. Yet another user posted, “The #KashmirFiles kaha h (angry face emojis) #boycottoscars.”

Twitter questions about The Kashmir Files after Oscars nomination.

While someone tagged Vivek and asked him, “@vivekagnihotri bhai Kashmir files ka kucha ata pata hai …koi tweet nahi aya," another user added to a different post, “Also nothing for The Kashmir Files,” followed by a sad face emoji.

Twitter user on the Oscars nomination.

The nominees were announced on Tuesday by actors Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed from Beverly Hills, California. Besides RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have also been shortlisted in the Best Documentary and Best Documentary Short categories.

Earlier, several films from India made it to the list of 301 films which were eligible for the Oscars nomination. It included Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara and Chhello Show (Last Film Show). Marathi films Me Vasantrao and Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal and Kannada movie Vikrant Rona are also on the list. Documentaries All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers were a part of the list as well.

Meanwhile, reacting to the news of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film making to the Oscars nomination, the RRR team wrote on Twitter, "WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie." Several celebrities, such as Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar among others extended warm wishes to the RRR team after the announcements.

The Oscars will be announced on March 12. The RRR team will likely attend the awards ceremony.

