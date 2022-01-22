Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fans dig out video of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘expecting’ joke at roast, analyse Nick Jonas’ expression: ‘Now I understand’

Fans realised Priyanka Chopra was not joking during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast when she let it slip that she and Nick Jonas were ‘expecting’. They welcomed a baby via surrogacy on Friday.
Priyanka Chopra’s joke about her and Nick Jonas ‘expecting’ resurfaced online.
Published on Jan 22, 2022 09:58 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they welcomed a baby via a surrogate, fans are beginning to see her ‘expecting’ joke at the Jonas Brothers Family Roast in a new light. In the show that premiered in November last year, she joked that they were ‘expecting’, before adding ‘to get drunk tonight’.

Priyanka said on the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, “If you don’t know, we’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet, which is why I’m excited to make this announcement.” As Nick raised his eyebrows, she continued, “Sorry, babe. Nick and I are expecting… To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!”

“Your face was really funny when I said that,” Priyanka teased. “Yeah, I was a bit concerned,” Nick replied.

Fans shared the video as they realised that Priyanka wasn’t joking. “Now I understand... why Nick gave THAT expression... Smart and clever! Congratulations,” one wrote. “Sneaky!!! Congrats to the couple. Can’t wait to see cute pics of the little bub,” another said. “Nick looked so scared lmao. He thought she was going to spill the tea,” a third commented.

On Saturday, Priyanka and Nick shared the news of the new addition to their family in identical Instagram posts. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they wrote.

While Priyanka and Nick are yet to confirm the gender of their baby, reports suggest that they have welcomed a daughter.

Priyanka talked about starting a family in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” she said. On being told about her and Nick’s busy schedules, she cheekily replied, “No, we’re not too busy to practice.”

priyanka chopra nick jonas
