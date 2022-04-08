Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fans get ‘nostalgic’ as comedians Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav arrive together at an event: 'Undisputed comedy legends'
bollywood

Fans get ‘nostalgic’ as comedians Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav arrive together at an event: 'Undisputed comedy legends'

Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav were recently spotted together at an event's red carpet, making all their fans “nostalgic.”
Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav spotted together at an event on Thursday.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 08:13 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bollywood comedians Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav met on Thursday at an event. The videos and photos of the duo posing together at the red carpet of the event, are making their fans nostalgic. Johnny and Rajpal have appeared together in films such Coolie No.1 and Hungama 2. (Also Read: Rajpal Yadav opens up on receiving help from Bollywood during financial crisis)

A paparazzo account shared a video featuring Johnny and Rajpal from the event that took place on Thursday. The video received a lot of appreciation, with many fans calling the duo “legends.”

One fan commented, “The Bollywood legends of laughter.” While one said, “My favorites,” another called them “Comedy Kings.” One fan wrote, “This two real organic legendary," and another one said, “OMG I have so much respect for you two.” A fan commented, “These two actors are legendary because their comedy actually touched our hearts and made us laugh. I wish inki koi nayi film aa jaye sath mein (I wish they star in a new film together)”

RELATED STORIES

One nostaligic fan commented, “Two undisputed legends of Indian cinema. Childhood nostalgia,” while another said, “I miss their films. Aaj dekhte hain kuch inka (I will plan and watch a film featuring them).”

Johnny, who made his acting debut in the 1980s', he has received several awards for his roles. He has won the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role twice, for his work in Deewana Mastana (1997) and Dulhe Raja (1998). He was last seen in Hungama 2. (Also Read: Rajpal Yadav dismisses web shows: 'Don't want to earn a living by giving gaalis')

Rajpal made his Bollywood debut with 1999 film Dil Kya Kare. He then appeared in films such as, Hungama, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Chup Chup Ke, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri and Dhol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
johnny lever rajpal yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP