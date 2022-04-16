Fans notice how Alia Bhatt's wedding saree is similar to what Kangana Ranaut once wore, accuse Sabyasachi of laziness

Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in her white-themed wedding dress as she got married to Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday, April 14. While many appreciated her for her non-traditional choices, some drew similarities between her wedding dress, and the saree that Kangana Ranaut wore to her brother's wedding in 2020. (Also read: Alia Bhatt got this sweet detail embroidered on her veil. See pic)

Both Alia's wedding dress and Kangana's saree were designed by celebrity designer Sabyasachi. Internet users spotted similarities between the dresses of both the actors and left comments on an Instagram post from 2020 in which Kangana's look for her brother Akshat's wedding can be seen. One user wrote, "@aliaabhatt s wedding dress has been worn by @kanganaranaut ages back!!" Another one commented, “So Alia's wedding saree is inspired by this?”

One user also wrote, "Nah, their outfits are not the same, but eerily similar! Kangus is floral, @aliaabhatt has butterflies and what not! But @sabyasachiofficial is lazy AF! Can't believe they didn't run this by @aliaabhatt because no way would she choose something for her big day that would give more ammo to Kangana to use against her."

Kangana has often criticised Alia, calling her a product of nepotism. She has also called her Karan Johar's puppet. In 2019, Kangana had said it was ‘embarrassing’ for her to be compared to Alia and even labeled her performance in Gully Boy as mediocre.

More recently, Kangana slammed her film Gangubai Kathiawadi and referred to Alia, as 'daddy's angel' and 'rom-com bimbo'. She also said the casting was all wrong. Alia played a brothel owner in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra house Vastu, on Thursday.

