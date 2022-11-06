Fans revisit Ranbir Kapoor's ad with young girl, Alia Bhatt's childhood pics after arrival of their baby. Watch

As soon as the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcoming a baby girl broke on Sunday, fans of the two actors flooded social media platforms with fun posts to express their happiness. Some became nostalgic and shared childhood pictures of Alia as a baby girl herself to get an idea of how her daughter might look. Some also revisited Ranbir's old ad for a biscuit brand, which had him sharing the frame with a young girl. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor become proud parents to baby girl, confirms Riddhima Kapoor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan shared Ranbir's biscuit commercial on Twitter along with the caption, “It just got real,” and added overwhelmed face emojis. It shows Ranbir in a sky blue T-shirt and cream pants, playing with a girl, who was dressed in a colourful frock. He teases her with biscuits in his hand as she tries to get hold of it. He eventually lifts her in his arms and also gives her a hug. She is also seen teasing him by showing him a biscuit but putting it in her mouth before he can. A Twitter user reacted to the ad, “He wanted a baby girl so badly.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Twitter user shared a few childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt and wrote, “OMG. It's a girl! Congrats Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor for the new chapter of (your) life.” Many also posted several dance videos to express their happiness on the arrival of Ranbir and Alia's baby.

Alia Bhatt's childhood pictures were also all over social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In July, Ranbir had told RJ Stutee on Aur Batao about how he and Alia were preparing for the baby's arrival. He had said, “Right now, I am just dreaming with my wife, taking each day as it comes. Like every budding parent, you read your stories, we have started to build the nursery, so doing all the fun things. But the anticipation, the excitement, the nervousness and the anxiety for such a thing doesn’t compare to anything. It’s beyond compare, so taking a day at a time.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON