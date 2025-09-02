Fans shocked to see Priya Varrier as background extra in Param Sundari: ‘Should've cast her instead of Janhvi Kapoor’

Actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to fame with a single wink in the 2019 Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, was recently seen as a background extra in Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest rom-com Param Sundari. Fans were shocked to see her in a non-speaking part and wondered why she said yes to it. Priya Varrier was spotted as a background extra in Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari.

Priya Varrier spotted as background extra in Param Sundari

In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, Priya can be seen dressed in a red and white saree as she silently walks in the crowd, behind Sidharth in a shot. When the clip began circulating on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit, her fans had varied reactions to it. One fan wrote, “I wonder how no one noticed this. I thought only I noticed, but I'm glad someone at least did.” Some wondered if it was ‘racist’ to cast a Malayali actor as just an extra in a Bollywood film set in Kerala.

One person wondered if she had a bigger role that was cut out, writing, “Editing can be ruthless, and character cuts are common. Only the bitter take pleasure in someone else's bad phase.” Some fans were hurt by her being relegated to the background. One wrote, “She deserves better. From viral sensation to background?” Another thought she should’ve been cast for Janhvi’s role in the film, “She would have been better for taking up Janhvi Kapoor's role.” Others seemed to agree, “Should’ve cast her instead of Janhvi,” wrote one.

Tushar Jalota’s Param Sundari sees Sidharth as Param Sachdev and Janhvi as a Malayali girl, Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai.

About Priya Varrier

Oru Adaar Love was Priya’s debut film, and she went viral for her wink in a song. She later acted in Telugu and Malayalam before debuting in Hindi with Yaariyan 2 in 2023. She was most recently seen in Ajith Kumar’s Tamil film Good Bad Ugly and will soon be seen in the Hindi films 3 Monkeys and Love Hackers.