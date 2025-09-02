Janhvi Kapoor recollects how Sridevi's death turned into ‘entertainment’: People felt we are not humans

Living in the spotlight is never simple, especially for those who belong to celebrated film families. The constant scrutiny, comparisons, and expectations make it even more challenging. In a recent interview with Vogue, Janhvi Kapoor recalled how paparazzi hounded her when her mother and actor Sridevi died, and she didn’t have the privilege to even grieve privately. Janhvi Kapoor opens up about dealing with the loss of her mother Sridevi.

Janhvi talked about how today celebrities are guarded about their children's exposure to paparazzi, but when she was growing up, it was very casual. She said growing up under constant paparazzi glare made people view her as privileged, overshadowing her true self.

Janhvi Kapoor on paparazzi hounding her after Sridevi's death

Janhvi explained how she also lost her privilege to grief when her mother, Sridevi, died and said, "I would be hounded by the media and if I smiled to promote my film, I was criticised for seeming too okay. If I was quiet, then I was perceived as too cold. It’s unfathomable that it could become a meme. Imagine losing your mother, and it’s entertainment for half the nation."

Janhvi Kapoor reveals it made her cynical

She added how it affected her and said, "I don’t think anyone can understand what we went through. The loss is one thing, but the damage that came after really made me cynical about human nature. My sister and I have never let them see the cracks, and because of this, people have felt they can throw mud at us, that we are not really human. That took empathy and sympathy completely out of the question."

Legendary actress Sridevi passed away on 24 February 2018 in Dubai, where she had travelled to attend a family wedding. At just 54, her life was tragically cut short due to accidental drowning, leaving her family, the film industry and millions of fans in deep shock. Her untimely demise came only months before her daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s much-anticipated Bollywood debut with Dhadak in July, making the loss even more poignant.

Janhvi Kapoor's recent and upcoming movie

Janhvi was most recently seen in the Maddock film Param Sundari. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role alongside Manjot Singh and Sanjay Khan, among others, in key roles. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and has collected ₹32.68 crore so far.

She will next be seen in Karan Johar-backed Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.