Priya Prakash Varrier almost in tears at event, thought Vijay ‘appreciated’ her for Good Bad Ugly: ‘This is too much’

Actor Priya Prakash Varrier was at an event recently when she almost fell for an AI video of Vijay ‘appreciating’ her performance in the recently released Good Bad Ugly. The actor even asked the show’s organisers to replay the video before she was told that it was a prank. Here’s how she reacted. (Also Read: Vijay and Ajith Kumar's fans beat each other up at Good Bad Ugly screening in Kerala. Here's why) Priya Prakash Varrier was moved by a video of Vijay 'praising' her.

Priya Prakash Varrier gets pranked by Vijay video

In a video of Priya doing the rounds online, the host tells her they have something special in store. Then they play a video of Vijay praising her for recreating Simran’s moves in Good Bad Ugly. A shocked Priya looks overwhelmed and is moved to tears, asking them to replay the video for her. “Is this true? Please play it again,” she asks.

However, the host clarifies the video is AI-generated, saying, “Sorry, this is not real,” telling her she has every right to be mad at those whose idea it was to play the video. Taken aback by that, Priya smiles awkwardly and says, “This is too much…it’s really wrong, it’s unfair. I was almost in tears.”

The real video used in the morphing is from Vijay’s IT Wing administrators’ virtual meeting last week. According to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) IT wing's X (formerly Twitter) account, he addressed the gathering in a pre-recorded video and called them ‘virtual warriors’.

Priya Prakash Varrier in Good Bad Ugly

For the uninitiated, Priya gained fame in 2019 when a scene from her debut film Oru Adaar Love went viral. After that, she was even referred to as the ‘wink girl’. Since then, she has acted in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. She also starred in the Hindi film Yaariyan 2 in 2023.

Priya was most recently seen in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly with Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Das. She recreated Simran’s classic song Tak Tak Pesum Sultana and received appreciation for it.