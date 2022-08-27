Farah Khan breaks plates with kids following a Greek tradition, wonders 'who will clean the mess'. Watch

On Friday, Farah Khan shared a video of herself with her kids, Czar, Anya and Diva on Instagram. In the video, the four of them were seen breaking ceramic plates. Many fans called out Farah in the comments section for ‘wasting money’ by breaking so many plates. Also Read: Farah Khan shares pictures from Thailand trip, says she struggled with getting her 'triplets to pose'. See pics

Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “Better break plates than hearts.. (who will clean the mess though?) #kidsnightout #greektradition.” In the clip, Farah and her kids are seen breaking plates at a Mumbai restaurant.

One person commented, “When you have too much money to waste." Replying to this comment, one wrote, “I live in Greece and not seen anyone breaking plates.” Another one wrote, “Total waste of money.” While one wrote, “Haha! Mama Kunder is more scared than the kiddos," another one asked, “Ma'am, you are right. Who will clean the mess?”

Farah and film editor Shirish Kunder got married in 2004, after falling in love on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na. They welcomed triplets Diva, Anya and Czar in 2008. She often shares pictures and videos featuring her kids on social media.

Farah is a choreographer who made her directorial debut in 2004 with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen and Suniel Shetty-starrer Main Hoon Na. She later directed, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She also hosted celebrity talk show Tere Mere Beach Mein. She later became a judge on the reality television series Indian Idol – first and second season – Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Dance India Dance Li'l Masters.

She has now collaborated with filmmaker Karan Johar for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will star Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

