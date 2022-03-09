Farah Khan brings back her hilarious antics: Gets a foot massage from Punit Malhotra, plays Rishton Ki Puja Jahan Ho

Filmmaker Farah Khan seems to be a pro at bossing around younger filmmakers, or so it seems in a candid video shared by actor Huma Qureshi. The actor shared two videos on her Instagram Stories to show how Farah treated Punit as they all sat down to have fun and enjoy some cake. Farah is seen getting a foot massage from Punit in one video. Another video shows her throwing a spoon at him as he mistakenly forgets to give her a fork to eat the cake. Also read: Farah Khan jokes ‘I am so rich’ as she boasts about swimming pool in her penthouse. Watch

Huma shared the first video with the caption, “Happy Women's Day @farahkhankunder. Love from your fave masseuse @punitfmalhotra.” It had the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi song playing in the background. It looked even funnier as the lyrics ‘rishto ki puja jahan ho aadar bado ka wahan ho (Relationships thrive where elders are respected)’ played in the background as Punit gave Farah a foot massage while she simply lounged on a sofa, scrolling through her phone.

Farah Khan threw a spoon at Punit Malhotra as he forgot to give her a fork with the cake.

Huma shared another video which showed Punit cutting a cake with a cake knife. “@punitdmalhotra serving us some cake. @farahkhankunder is training him for marriage. Such a susheel boy.” As he hands over a plate of cake to her along with a spoon, she throws the spoon at him, and asks him for a fork instead. He then hands her a fork. Reacting to it, she captioned the video, “@farahkhankunder is not happy. Throwing the spoon at him…He forgot the fork… #newbrideissues.” The song Jag Soona Soona Lage is heard playing in the background.

Farah Khan is known for her funny videos with Karan Johar as well. They are often seen making fun of each other in the videos.

Punit's last directorial was 2019 film Student of the Year 2. Farah had last directed 2014 film Happy New Year.

