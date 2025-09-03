Farah Khan faces backlash for Dhanashree Verma vlog, Reddit users slam 'insensitive' interview approach

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently featured Dhanashree Verma on her YouTube vlog, where the latter opened up about her personal life, including her much-publicised divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. During the chat, Dhanashree candidly mentioned that both she and Chahal have moved on, that their issues are nearly settled, and that they still occasionally text each other. Dhanashree Verma's recent interview with Farah Khan has sparked controversy, with viewers divided over Farah's questioning style regarding Dhanashree's divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal.

Reddit users criticise Farah's insenstive approach

While the vlog initially went viral for these revelations, it’s now drawing attention for an entirely different reason. A growing number of Reddit users have called out Farah Khan for what they perceive as her repeatedly pushing Dhanashree to talk about her divorce, despite visible discomfort.

A Reddit post that sparked the discussion read, “I just watched Farah Khan’s latest YouTube video with Dhanashree and honestly found it odd. Farah kept circling back to her marriage with Yuzvendra, even though Dhanashree gave vague, uninterested answers. I’ve seen Farah interview bigger celebs with exes & divorces, but never push that angle with them. It came off a bit condescending, like she felt more comfortable being casually insensitive because Dhanashree isn’t a huge star."

The post triggered a wave of similar reactions. One user commented, “Yeah, she was repeatedly asking about Yuzi and her past, how they met and whatnot after separation, she was doing it for views."

Some also pointed to similar moments in Farah’s previous vlogs, “Yeah, even in a vlog with Shehnaaz Gill, she was like tujhe toh sahi wala mil gaya tha, but bura hua, (you go the right one but bad things happen) and then she tried to talk about Sidharth Shukla’s demise... Shehnaaz looked uncomfortable."

Another viewer noted, “Honestly, it was so disappointing... Dhanashree was clearly uncomfortable, but she still kept repeating. I wondered why she didn’t do the same when she went to Shalin’s (Bhanot) house...”

Others felt the interview could have focused more on Dhanashree’s career.“The whole thing was so uncomfortable to watch... Dhanashree wanted to talk more about her work, etc."

Some fans defended Farah

However, not all viewers agreed with the criticism. Supporters of Farah Khan also chimed in to defend her intentions and interviewing style.

One person wrote, “On the contrary, I felt she was rather mature about asking those questions, so was Dhanashree in answering them... Plus, how are you conveniently missing the entire segment of her discussing upcoming movies, songs, shows, etc?”

Another added,“You are being EXTREMELY naive if you think she wouldn’t have mentioned beforehand that these topics would be touched upon."

One user pointed out that such discussions are often pre-planned,“Dhanashree has been talking about her divorce lately coz of her new show... in such kind of videos, the artists do receive a broad outline of the questions beforehand which are mutually agreed upon. (sic)"

About Dhanshree and Chahal

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal confirmed their divorce in March after months of speculation, stating they have moved on amicably and remain in touch. The split, though personal, became a hot topic across social media and news outlets.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan continues to enjoy a successful run on YouTube. Her celebrity vlogs consistently draw high engagement, as does her cook Dilip.